Northwest High School teacher arrested for child pornography, student arrested for human trafficking

A teacher and student at Northwest High School in Grand Island were arrested Tuesday for possession of child pornography and a student was arrested for human trafficking.

The Grand Island Police Department released a statement Tuesday morning regarding the arrest.

According to the release, in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), arrested a 17 year old male, and a 37 year old Brian Mohr of Grand Island.

The 17 year old male is identified as a student at Northwest High School, where Mohr is a teacher.

The arrests are in relation to a case in which the 17 year old male obtained illicit images of minors via a social media ruse, and used some of those images to coerce them into performing sexual acts. Those images were shared with Mohr.

Numerous images have been identified as students at the school where Mohr is employed and the 17 year old attends.

The 17 year old suspect was arrested as a suspect in the investigation of 1st Degree Sexual Assault, Human Trafficking of a Minor, Unlawful Intrusion, and multiple counts of Distribution of Sexually Explicit Material (Child Pornography).

Mohr was arrested as a suspect in multiple counts of Possession of Sexually Explicit Material (Child Pornography). All crimes listed are classified as felonies.

Police said it is an ongoing investigation, and is being worked with the full cooperation of the Northwest School District.