GIPD: Report minor crimes on-line

In the interest of providing police services while maintain social distancing, the Grand Island Police Department has developed the ability for the public to file police reports online.

Online police reporting is designed for criminal incidents that are: not ongoing, have little or no physical evidence at the scene, and do not require an emergency response. Examples of these include: Criminal Mischief, Harassment by Phone, Credit or Debit Card Abuse, Lost Property, Property Theft, and Identity Theft.

Online Police Reporting and full instructions can be found on the police department's website on a computer or mobile device by using the “Reports” button or the “I Want To” menu box. Once filed, the report will be assessed for further investigation at which time the reporting party may be contacted by telephone, email, or in person by a police officer if additional action is required.