GIPD: Man arrested on hate crime charges following assault

A 20-year-old man sits in the Hall County Jail after police say he assaulted someone.

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West 3rd Street.

Grand Island Police said Tyler Cruse assaulted an elderly Hispanic man after trying to break into the man's home.

GIPD said Cruse reportedly told the man that he was going to kill him while continuing to yell racial slurs and also told him that he does not belong in America because he is not truly American.

According to police, the elderly man exited his home to ask Cruse to stop trying to break in his front door when Cruse began to brutally assault the man. The man's sons heard their father's cries for help and went to help, but when they arrived Cruse and another male fled the scene.

Cruse was later arrested for 3rd Degree Assault and Terroristic Threats with both being categorized as aggravated hate crimes.

