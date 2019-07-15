GIPD: Man with mental disabilities missing

(Source: Grand Island Police)
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are asking residents to call authorities if they see a missing man.

GIPD said Tanner left home in the area of Old Potash and Carey around 9 p.m. Sunday. The 23-year-old has mental disabilities that prevent him from being able to care for himself.

If you see Tanner, call 911 immediately.

Read the original version of this article at www.ksnblocal4.com.

 