GIPD: fatality involving pedestrian and a train

The Grand Island Police Department is investigating a pedestrian fatality involving a Union Pacific Railroad train at the Walnut St. crossing in Grand Island.

According to police officers responded to UPRR & Walnut St. crossing at 10:29 am this morning for a pedestrian struck by a train. GIPD and GIFD arrived and found a deceased male to the east of this crossing. GIPD said Identification was located on the male and the police department is still working the investigation and notifying next of kin.

In the meant time the UPRR is working on moving the train once their protocols are met and the train can be safely moved. The investigation on their end continues. At this time, the following railroad crossings through Grand Island are closed:

• Oak St.

• Pine St.

• Walnut St.

• Lincoln St.

• Broadwell Ave.

Police said there remains heavy vehicle congestion trying to get through the Eddy St. underpass with traffic backed up for several blocks in all directions. Drivers should find alternate routes until the railroad is able to move the train.