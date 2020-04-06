GIPS changes meal pickups to three days a week

Beginning Monday, April 6, Grand Island Public Schools will offer free meals to kids three days a week. The same amount of meals will still be offered.

Meal pickup will now be on Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday’s meals will be included on Tuesday pickup, and Friday’s meals will be included on Thursday pickup.

We continue to make decisions based on the safety of our staff and community. This decision allows us to better practice social distancing. We will maintain eight sites and serve all kids under age 18 from all schools in the community.