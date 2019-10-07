GIRLPowr is a Lincoln-headquartered non-profit empowering young girls

To educate, empower, and inspire young girls. That's the goal of a non-profit organization headquartered in Lincoln, called GIRLPowr. GIRLPowr doesn't just work with girls in Lincoln, but also in Nicaragua and now Jamaica.

According to GIRLPowr's founder Julie Reager, seven in ten girls believe that they are not good enough ot don't measure up in some way, including their looks, performance in school, and in relationships with friends and family.

That's exactly why her organization is working to empower girls to achieve academic success and to pursue their dreams.

Julie tells 10/11, "We're creating a safe and intimate space where they can discuss their problems, their hopes, their dreams, anything, and feel comfortable in the environment. Our club teachers are really amazing and passionate about what they do."

While often times there are no school fees, there are many costs associated with sending a girl to school or several barriers that may prevent a girl's access to education. With the community's support, GIRLPowr provides uniforms, backpacks, shoes, and school supplies. They are also able to keep a healthy inventory of school supplies, books, art supplies and sports equipment for girl groups and students in school.

Here in Lincoln, the organization has partnerships through LPS and CLC for after-school programs.

Girls groups are led by GIRLPowr facilitators. They meet weekly to build self-esteem and leadership skills in young girls. They participate in activities that explore relevant themes such as gender equity, reproductive health, teen-dating violence, and vocational opportunities.

On Thursday, October 10, 2019, GIRLPowr is hosting its Sixth Annual "Around the World" Fundraising Gala. It's a night filled with performances, music and food from all over the globe. All proceeds go to educating more girls in Lincoln and around the world. For tickets and more information, visit here.