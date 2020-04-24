GOP headquarters in Lincoln vandalized for second time this week

For the second time this week, the GOP headquarters in Lincoln has been vandalized.

On Friday morning just before 6 a.m., Lincoln Police were called on a report that a window was broken out at the Nebraska Republican Party building at 1610 N Street.

LPD said officers found a large double pane glass window completely shattered and a brick lying nearby.

Words were written on the brick that indicated a targeted attack, police said.

Police are currently analyzing video and investigating.

On Wednesday, Lincoln Police said they received a call about another incident around 1:17 p.m.

Police said someone threw a rock through the window of the headquarters.

Police also investigated three vandalism reports at the headquarters in 2018, including someone spray-painting “Abolish ICE” on the building, a BB being fired through the front window, and someone painting “resist” on the building. No arrests have been made in any of the incidents.