GPS worth $15,000 stolen from Lincoln construction company

Lincoln Police said a GPS computer worth $15,000 was stolen from a Lincoln construction company.

Shanahan Brothers Construction reported the theft to Lincoln Police on April 8.

The company reported they had a Caterpillar Motor Grader in a parking lot at south 88th Street and Van Dorn between April 6 and April 8.

An employee discovered the door to the motor grader was open and the GPS computer was gone.

Police do not have any suspects, but investigators have been looking for surveillance video from the area.

Anyone with information can call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.