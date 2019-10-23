Gage County K-9 back on duty, with new handler

Buster is back. The narcotics sniffing dog has a new handler with the Gage County Sheriff’s Department, after a somewhat controversial break from K-9 duties in the department.

Gage County Sheriff Millard Gustafson introduced handler, Deputy Dax Brydl and Buster, to the Gage County Board Wednesday.

Brydl said he took six weeks of training with the dog in Douglas County, along with five weeks of narcotics training. He said Buster is a “super smart dog” and a high drive animal when it comes to drug detection.

But it hasn’t always been easy, including a few bites along the way, involving a struggle over a narcotics toy.

Brydl said, "I think in six weeks, I got bit about six times. I got an infection from one of the dog bites and some x-rays to make sure no bones were chipped or broken".

After three and a half weeks, he said things were going better. "A four-year-old dog trying to learn that I was his new owner, handler was just too much. But, we made it through...we're certified".

Brydle says a Crete animal food business is donating all food to the canine program. Buster puts away a 50-pound bag of food, each month. Previously, acquisition of the dog was made possible by generous local donations, including a major gift from the Coffin Foundation in Gage County.

Supervisors Chairman Erich Tiemann thanked those who have privately backed the K9 program.

"Not just in the beginning, but also the continued support. Without that community involvement, even on the dog food end, programs like this really don't happen. So, from the county, we want to say thank you".

The sheriff also introduced a new deputy in the department. DeWitt native Mike Hager graduated from Tri County Public Schools, spent 21 years in active military duty and for ten years, was a firearms instructor.