Gage County reports first COVID-19 related death

Health officials are reporting the first confirmed COVID-19 death in Gage County, the sixth in the state.

According to the Public Health Solutions Health Department, the patient is a female in her 90's with underlying health conditions. She was a resident of an assisted living facility in Gage County.

PHS said the patient was hospitalized and passed away on March 31. Confirmatory lab results were received by the health department on April 1.

“We are deeply saddened to report a death in our district. Our entire team at PHS extends our sympathy to the family and friends of this individual” states Kim Showalter, PHS Health Director.

PHS has begun an investigation to determine how the patient became exposed to the virus.