Game and Parks temporarily closing public access to more facilities

In a proactive effort to prevent the potential for spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has temporarily closed public access to its Lincoln headquarters until further notice.

Game and Parks’ district offices in North Platte, Norfolk and Alliance, and service centers in Kearney and Bassett will temporarily close Friday, March 20 until further notice. The agency’s Omaha service center has been closed to the public since March 16.

All Game and Parks visitor centers and park offices will temporarily close to the public on Monday, March 23. This closure will include the Peter Kiewit Lodge at Mahoney State Park and the Fort Robinson State Park Lodge. Guests with reservations for lodge rooms at those facilities will be contacted by park personnel to discuss rescheduling or refund options. The closure of the Kiewit Lodge also will include the restaurant and dining room.

Park grounds remain open for day use, and park cabins and campgrounds remain open. Guests with reservations are encouraged to contact the park offices for payment and check-in instructions.

The Ponderosa Wildlife Management Area field office near Crawford and other wildlife field offices are now temporarily closed to the public.

As the situation develops, Game and Parks may close additional facilities to public access.

Announcements will be posted online at OutdoorNebraska.org.

For a list of all Game and Parks cancellations, postponements and closures, go to OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. For more detailed information about how COVID-19 cancellations may affect customers, check the Frequently Asked Questions page at OutdoorNebraska.gov/covid19faqs.