Game day parking reminders and updates

The city has over 10,000 parking spots ready for Husker fans for Saturday but Memorial Stadium holds 90,000 so planning ahead when it comes to parking will make your first game day of the season smoother.

If you have a game ticket the city says getting your ticket to reserve a parking spot before the game is your cheapest and safest bet.

There are only about 1,000 parking spots left in city lots for Saturday’s game left to reserve beforehand.

“We usually sell about 60% of our spaces in advance on a season pass basis or early sale of single game,” said Wayne Mixdorf parking manager for the city of Lincoln.

Two of the largest lots located in the Haymarket are already sold out but the city saves about 25% of the lot space for the last days leading up to game day and day-of sales and getting their early is key for everybody.

“Most people start coming in about 9 o’clock in the morning on an early game like this for an 11 o’clock kick off,” said Mixdorf. “We’ll load in for about an hour and a half two hours. It’ll be real intense then everybody will be off to the stadium.”

You can use their online reservation system, which will give you a bar code to scan into the lot you purchased.

New this year all of the lots on Q Street will only be accepting credit card payments.

“Any other garage will still take cash and then of course any of our surface lots as well,” said Mixdorf.

If you don’t want to park in a city lot, street parking at meters is also an option for $10 dollars for the day.

“Go over to any of our garage attendants and buy a pass to park for the game and that is good all day,” said Mixdorf. “You can park in any available metered space.”

The city says they will have attendants in their garages and lots to start loading around 7:30 a.m. and that they will be starting meter enforcement at 8 a.m. sharp.

