Gaming convention raises money for local non-profit

On Saturday, dozens of people throughout the Capital City gathered to play board games and give back.

It was all a part of the Third Annual Scrooge-con. It's an all-day thing.

There were tabletop mini-games, board games, demos, and a gamer garage sale.

All the money made from the entry fee is going to be donated to Vital Services Inc. An organization that serves developmentally disabled adults.

"It's an organization that is close to me, and something that I believe in what they do. So we wanted to use this as an opportunity to give back to that group,” said Sean Gewecke.

Event organizers tell 10/11 NOW, they saw over 90 people throughout the day and say they already are planning another event for next year.