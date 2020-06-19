Garth Brooks Drive-In Broadcast Concert coming to Lincoln

Garth Brooks Drive-In Broadcast Concert is coming to Lincoln next Saturday.

Garth Brooks is holding a broadcast concert that will plat at hundreds of theaters across the U.S. and Canada, including at the Lancaster County Event Center.

The event will take place on June 27 at 9:15 p.m. and tickets must be purchased.

“Join us and Garth Brooks at Lancaster Event Center fairgrounds on June 27 for a unique and incredible broadcast concert that will play at 300+ outdoor theaters across the USA and Canada!” the event page says.

Tickets go on sale on June 19 at 11 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

Gates and food trucks open at 6 p.m.

More ticket information can be found here.