Gas Prices in Lincoln are Down

Lincoln gas prices have fallen 8.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.58/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 146 stations. Gas prices in Lincoln are 2.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 19.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lincoln is priced at $2.25/g Monday while the most expensive is $2.84/g, a difference of 59.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.19/g while the highest is $3.01/g, a difference of 82.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.71/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $3.28/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58/g today. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 14.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Lincoln and the national average going back a decade:

December 2, 2018: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

December 2, 2017: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

December 2, 2016: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

December 2, 2015: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

December 2, 2014: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

December 2, 2013: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)

December 2, 2012: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

December 2, 2011: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

December 2, 2010: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

December 2, 2009: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Omaha- $2.43/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.44/g.

Nebraska- $2.56/g, up 4.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.52/g.

Topeka- $2.32/g, unchanged from last week's $2.33/g.

"The nation's average gasoline price on Thanksgiving was slightly higher than expected at $2.58 per gallon, with a close to even split with roughly half the nation's states seeing average prices decline in the last week while the other saw upward moves on continued speculation on a possible U.S./China trade deal," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"Moving in to December, aside from a possible trade deal that has been elusive for nearly 16 months, gas prices typically trend lower during the month as refiners continue to increase throughput after maintenance season and as overall weather curbs gasoline demand, easing prices. While prices are now notably higher than a year ago, I'd place much of the 'blame' on a strong U.S. economy and continued optimism that some sort of U.S. and China trade tie-up will be wrapped up."