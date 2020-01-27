Gas Prices in Lincoln are Down

Lincoln gas prices have fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.54/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 146 stations. Gas prices in Lincoln are 6.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 39.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lincoln is priced at $2.26/g Monday while the most expensive is $2.80/g, a difference of 54.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.15/g while the highest is $2.97/g, a difference of 82.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.87/g while the most expensive is $107.90/g, a difference of $106.03/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.50/g today. The national average is down 6.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 25.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Lincoln and the national average going back ten years:

January 27, 2019: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

January 27, 2018: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

January 27, 2017: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

January 27, 2016: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $1.83/g)

January 27, 2015: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

January 27, 2014: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

January 27, 2013: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

January 27, 2012: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

January 27, 2011: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

January 27, 2010: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Omaha- $2.42/g, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.45/g.

Nebraska- $2.44/g, down 7.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.52/g.

Topeka- $2.25/g, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.27/g.

"Worry has gripped oil markets, sending the commodity plunging in value in recent weeks with downdrafts in gas prices starting to accelerate with motorists continuing to be the beneficiaries," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With oil prices now nearly $6 per barrel lower than a week ago and nearing their lowest level since October, there's plenty more room for the decline in gas prices to be extended again. While the national average could fall into the $2.30's before all is said and done, the downward move likely won't last much more than a few more weeks. For now, my advice to motorists is don't be in a rush to fill- nearly every station nationwide will be cutting their prices in the days ahead- but shop around if you do need to fill up and patronize the stations with the lowest prices."