Gas Prices in Lincoln are Down

Lincoln gas prices have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.44/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 146 stations. Gas prices in Lincoln are 19.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 13.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lincoln is priced at $2.17/g Monday while the most expensive is $2.68/g, a difference of 51.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.09/g while the highest is $2.89/g, a difference of 80.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.71/g while the most expensive is $100.60/g, a difference of $98.89/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.43/g today. The national average is down 12.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Lincoln and the national average going back ten years:

February 17, 2019: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

February 17, 2018: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

February 17, 2017: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 17, 2016: $1.71/g (U.S. Average: $1.71/g)

February 17, 2015: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

February 17, 2014: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

February 17, 2013: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.73/g)

February 17, 2012: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

February 17, 2011: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

February 17, 2010: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Omaha- $2.32/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.33/g.

Nebraska- $2.35/g, up 4.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.31/g.

Topeka- $2.12/g, unchanged from last week's $2.12/g.

"Oil prices rebounded last week on word that OPEC members were closely considering cutting global oil production for several months to offset the decline in demand due to the coronavirus, pushing the national average marginally higher versus a week ago," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"While it's possible average gasoline prices will remain within arm's reach of recent lows, unless there's renewed or new concerns with the spread of the coronavirus, we may have seen the deepest discounted prices behind us, with some chance we'll hold close to the lows before the seasonal rally begins in earnest. It wouldn't be a bad time to fill up to hedge the chances of prices rising in the coming days."