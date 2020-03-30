Gas Prices in Lincoln are Down

Lincoln gas prices have fallen 20.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.03/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 146 stations. Gas prices in Lincoln are 46.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 73.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lincoln is priced at $1.65/g Monday while the most expensive is $2.63/g, a difference of 98.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.28/g while the highest is $2.59/g, a difference of $1.31/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.97/g today. The national average is down 45.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 72.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Lincoln and the national average going back ten years:

March 30, 2019: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

March 30, 2018: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

March 30, 2017: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

March 30, 2016: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.05/g)

March 30, 2015: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

March 30, 2014: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

March 30, 2013: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

March 30, 2012: $3.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.93/g)

March 30, 2011: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.60/g)

March 30, 2010: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Omaha- $1.92/g, down 7.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.00/g.

Nebraska- $1.87/g, down 11.7 cents per gallon from last week's $1.98/g.

Topeka- $1.80/g, down 10.3 cents per gallon from last week's $1.91/g.

"Today, we enter the 38th straight day the national average gas price has fallen, and the first week of the national average being under $2/gal for the first time in over four years as motorists park their cars and shelter in place, leading to an unprecedented drop never before seen in U.S. gasoline demand, causing prices to sink like a rock," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With the nation continuing to be under siege from the coronavirus and millions staying parked at home, there's quite a bit more downside that's in the pipeline coming in the weeks ahead. We could easily see the national average fall 50 cents to a dollar per gallon, while pricey states like California will see the biggest drops to come, playing catch up to the drop that has seen twenty nine states average gas prices fall under $2. Motorists should continue to be vigilant if they need to fill their tanks- bring hand sanitizer and potentially wipes, but also shop around as the gap between station widens to historic levels."

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.