Gas prices in Lincoln are unchanged

Lincoln gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $1.96/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 146 stations. Gas prices in Lincoln are 5.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 75.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lincoln is priced at $1.69/g today while the most expensive is $2.56/g, a difference of 87.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Monday is $1.74/g while the highest is $2.57/g, a difference of 83.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.09/g today. The national average is up 23.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 57.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Lincoln and the national average going back ten years:

June 15, 2019: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

June 15, 2018: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)

June 15, 2017: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

June 15, 2016: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

June 15, 2015: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

June 15, 2014: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

June 15, 2013: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

June 15, 2012: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

June 15, 2011: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 15, 2010: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Omaha- $1.92/g, up 7.5 cents per gallon from last week's $1.85/g.

Nebraska- $1.99/g, up 7.2 cents per gallon from last week's $1.92/g.

Topeka- $1.87/g, up 9.4 cents per gallon from last week's $1.77/g.

"As gasoline demand continues on the road to recovery, the national average has advanced for another week, making it seven straight weeks of rising gas prices as the easing coronavirus situation inspires more Americans to hit the road," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Data from Pay with GasBuddy shows U.S. gasoline demand rose 2.4% last week to its highest level in over three months, giving renewed confidence that amidst OPEC's crude oil cutbacks, supply will remain in check. I expect the upward trend to continue across most of the country ahead of July 4, with prices perhaps rising another 10-20 cents by then. The one thing that could bring restraint to rising gas prices is if we see a significant second wave of COVID-19 cases, but for now, I'm optimistic that won't happen."