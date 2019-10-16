Gateway Apartment Complex one step closer to final approval

The Lincoln/Lancaster County Planning Commission approved a pre-existing use permit for the Gateway Apartment Complex at the corner of "P" and Cotner streets.

The plan was originally approved in 2017, and the plans have not changed drastically. The multi-family complex is still going to house 153 units and cover 36-thousand square feet. The complex is expected to cost $28 million dollars in construction. The approval at the Planning Commission was just approving final touches that weren't outlined in the original plan.

"They just discovered as they were fine-tuning their plans, 'Ok, we're going to have to adjust,'" said George Wesselhoft, a planner for the City of Lincoln. "The building design turned out a certain way, and so, there were some adjustments that needed to be made."

Some of those changes include raising the height of the building 10 feet to 65 feet tall, changing the amount of parking stalls required per apartment, allowing architectural facade treatments to extend a foot beyond the wall, and allowing balconies to extend to 3 feet beyond setbacks in the yards.

A review of the request can be found here.

The project is slated to go before City Council on November 4th. The project is also partially funded by TIF dollars, but that number is still in the works and won't be presented until presented to the City Council. Construction is expected to follow soon after the City Council's decision.