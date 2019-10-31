Gateway Mall offers trick-or-treaters an indoor option on this chilly Halloween

With temperatures staying mostly in the 30's, several kids had to modify their Halloween costume just a little bit tonight.

The Lenell Family dresses as Peanuts characters at Gateway Mall's Lil' Monsters Trick-or-Treat. (Source: KOLN)

"We're wearing gloves, we're wearing some hats," Nikki Moore said. "We've got some bandannas to keep the kids ears warm. I'm in my coat, of course. Rosie the Riveter can wear a coat if she wants."

Many children told 10/11 they had to tell several people what they were dressed up as, because their coat was covering their costume.

"We were just trying to find costumes that are warm," said Lucy, Louisa and Helena, some trick-or-treaters. "Lots of layers. I was going to be a unicorn but I thought, I better wear my Cookie Monster onesie or I'll freeze to death."

While many braved the cold in the name of candy, some opted to take their Halloween fun indoors.

Thousands packed Gateway Mall for the Lil' Monsters Trick-or-Treat. Everyone from The Peanuts to Buzz and Woody and even your favorite superheros made appearances.

"We came last year so we were kind of expecting the same thing, but I feel like there's more people this year though," said Mary Jo Folmar, whose family was dressed as the cast of Mary Poppins. "I think it's the cold driving people in."

Many said staying warm definitely impacted their decision.

"Yeah, we didn't want to go in the cold," said the Lenell family, who were dressed as Peanuts characters. "That was a little bit part of it but we also love how many people are here and just to see everybody come together."

Whether you went door to door, or store to store, the goal remained the same: get lots and lots of candy.

If your kids got too much candy, starting on Nov. 1, Nebraska Family Dentistry and their partnered locations will buy back candy for $0.50 per pound.

