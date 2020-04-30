Gateway Mall re-opening Friday

Gateway Mall announced it's re-opening Friday at 11 a.m.

According to a post on their Facebook page, they will have reduced hours and be open 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 12 - 6 p.m.

"As we continue to follow city, county, state, and national health mandates, we’ll have measures in place to ensure the well-being and safety of our community," the post said.

Just because the mall is opening, it doesn't mean all the stores inside will be. Gateway Mall said schedules vary by retailer so it's best to call or check a store's website for opening details and expected hours.

Customers are asked to part six feet away from other cars. Touchless entrances and exits are available at the food court entrance and northwest entrance. Facemasks are recommended when shopping.

Gateway Mall said you'll notice hand sanitizer stations near open entrances, restrooms, and in the food court.

To read more of Gateway Mall's new rules for re-opening, click here.