Gateway Mall temporarily suspends hours

Gateway Mall is temporarily suspending its hours beginning Monday, March 23, at 7 p.m. and will reopen on Monday, April 6.

Restaurants or other service retailers may be open at various hours to provide essential services for Lincoln and its surrounding neighborhoods. At this time, Dillard’s has chosen to remain open; please check their website for current hours.

Gateway Mall management teams continue to work together and closely monitor this situation, adhere to national guidelines, and partner with local health officials.

Information on COVID-19 and how to protect yourself, families, friends and neighbors can be found online at the state and county health department sites and at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For further center updates, please visit ShoppingGatewayMall.com.

