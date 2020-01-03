Gathering Place surpasses fundraising goal

A Lincoln organization surpassed a fundraising goal by more than $30,000 this holiday season.

Community Action’s Gathering Place in Lincoln received matching grants through December 31, meaning every dollar donated was matched.

The goal for the Gathering Place was $78,000. Preliminary totals show over $104,000 was raised, according to a spokesperson for the organization.

The Gathering Place is a soup kitchen serving hot, nutritious evening meals to those struggling with hunger in Lincoln.

“These funds will make an incredible difference in our ability to keep pace with demand in the coming year, as well as continue to enhance and grow our meal service provision,” the spokesperson said.

