Gaylor Baird announces initiatives to reduce gun violence

On Thursday, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced steps to reduce gun violence, including offering free gun locks to all those applying for handgun permits, and an increase in public service announcements.

The plan comes in response to the recommendations of the Child Access to Firearms/Safe Storage Task Force, the city of Lincoln said in a release.

“We have watched in horror as tragedy upon tragedy have robbed too many children and adults of their futures,” Gaylor Baird said. “We have seen active shooter drills become routine in our workplaces, our houses of worship, and our children’s schools. Today, we are announcing steps we will take to prevent gun violence here in Lincoln -- steps that will limit access to firearms by children and by those who are a danger to themselves or others.”

One of the proposed steps is a program to offer free gun locks to all those applying for handgun permits. The program is a partnership with the local Suicide Prevention Coalition and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Another facet of the plan is public education, including public service announcements being developed by a committee of law enforcement, public health, emergency management and city communication personnel working with Bryan Health, Nebraskans Against Gun Violence and Big Shots.

In addition, the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) recently offered home weapon safety training to its employees and their families, and that training will soon be offered to the general public through classes and LNKTV videos.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said LPD will continue to use data evaluation and crime analysis to prevent gun violence. That includes mapping incidents where weapons are discharged. “LPD is proud to be part of a process where the voices of those we serve were heard, and where we developed a multifaceted response that works in concert with all the partners here today.”

Mayor Gaylor Baird said she supports two ordinances now before the City Council related to gun storage and mandatory reporting of gun thefts. She said she continues to support state legislation related to Extreme Risk Protection Orders, commonly referred to as “red flag laws.” She also is joining a national coalition, Mayors Against Illegal Guns, which works to advance gun safety efforts at the local, state and federal levels.