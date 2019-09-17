Gaylor Baird delivers first State of City Speech

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird delivered her first State of the City Speech before a crowd of hundreds at a Leadership Lincoln Breakfast Tuesday.

During the speech, Gaylor Baird touched on public safety, where she noted Lincoln boasted a third of the crime rate compared to city's of similar size.

She also mentioned planned infrastructure improvements, including to residential roads as a result of a tax increased approved by voters last April.

Gaylor Baird also announced several initiatives that the city will aim to maintain over the next four years that focus on diversity, inclusion and a resident's well-being.

Lincoln Forward: Will focus on economic and workforce development while expanding the Lincoln’s approach to analyzing and pursuing the well-being of residents.

One Lincoln: Will promote equity, diversity, and inclusion, both inside City Hall and in the community to engage the talents of all Lincoln residents.

Resilient Lincoln: Will look to limit the City’s impact on the environment while preparing for more severe weather events in coming decades.

"No matter where you were born or how you got here. No matter your zip code or your genetic code," Gaylor Baird said. "If you're a first child or a wild child, no matter whom you love or how you identify, whether you're a little bit country or a little bit rock and roll, we all call Lincoln home."

Gaylor Baird said she and her team would create events for community members to meet their mayor, as well as attending various community events.

To address the environment, the mayor said a Climate Action Plan would be created, consisting of a task force of community members aimed at finding ways to reduce the city's effect on the environment.

"We have a responsibility to leave this place better than we found it," Gaylor Baird said. "And just so we're clear, there is no audience in this production. All of us have to be involved. We all have an instrument to play, a chord to strike and a clear, loud powerful voice."

