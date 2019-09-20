Gearing up for the Junk Jaunt

36 towns across central Nebraska are gearing up for the annual Nebraska Junk Jaunt that takes place on September 27, 28, and 29.

"It is a 300 mile flea market, garage sale and much more," Junk Jaunt Board Chairperson Shelly Albrecht said. "This year is our 16th annual, so it's 'sweet 16'. In honor of that, we are doing a passport contest. It's just for the three days of the Junk Jaunt. You go to the different towns and you get stamps from them. If you get 5, you are in for a $50 drawing, if you get 10, you are in for $100, and there are many other prizes."

The route takes travelers through the North Loup River Valley and the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway. Visitors can start anywhere along the route. Some of the towns along the route include Dannebrog, Cairo, Elba, Scotia, North Loup, Ord, Burwell, Taylor, Brewster, Dunning, Merna, Broken Bow and Ravenna. Vistiors not only get to look for treasures, but they are also getting a good look at Nebraska while traveling on this loop. "You'll want to get a shopper guide, so you know what's available, and where you want to go. Pump and Pantry stores will have them, and all of the little towns will be set up with them, too," Albrecht said.

Organizers say it's not all "junk". It's a wide mix of items that will be on display, from flea market items, to high-end art. "It is a great economic boost for people here in central Nebraska. We need people to come in, see what we have, and hopefully spend some money with us," Albrecht said. "People are always looking for something unique, and it's a good thing for everyone."

Again, the 16th annual Junk Jaunt is happening on September 27, 28, and 29. There are many food options along the route, not only in the towns, but many food items are for sale, too.