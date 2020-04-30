Genesis Health Clubs to reopen with new air purification systems

Genesis Health Clubs will reopen four clubs on Monday, May 4th including two in Lincoln.

The location on O Street and the Lincoln Racquet Club will be soon open, according to a release.

The company will install advanced air purification systems in high traffic areas of all clubs. The system is meant to kill viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces.

“These devices are so great. They send out ionized hydroperoxides to attack viruses, bacteria, and mold spores as the air passes through the ducts," said Rodney Steven II the President of Genesis Health Clubs. We’re making sure we have them installed in the highest traffic common areas of each club so that the air is constantly being cleaned in the lobby, for instance.”

It has also implemented new sanitization and distancing protocol to keep members safe.

"We have infrared, touchless thermometers upon entry," said Steven. "Everyone at the front desk will wear a mask and will not allow anyone through with a temperature of 100.4 or above or who is visibly showing any signs of illness. That goes for staff and members.”

The company has also added a Sanitization Specialist role to each club. Their role will be to disinfect high-touch surfaces with CDC-approved disinfectants.

The clubs will also implement a full six feet of social distancing at all times.

“This means we’ll be limiting the capacity of some rooms, marking where to stand during group exercise classes, or selectively shutting off every other piece of equipment," said Stevens.

The company says they expect a majority of its clubs to be opened back up with the next few weeks.