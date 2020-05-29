Protesters in Lincoln show solidarity with George Floyd

The effects of George Floyd's death are not just being felt in Minnesota, protests have even made it here to the Capitol City. Stand In For Nebraska organized protests to show their support for Floyd on Friday.

A protestor stands in front of the capitol building, to show solidarity with George Floyd.

The protesters said they went as a show of solidarity for Floyd and his family. They said they are campaigning to end racism all across the states and won't stop until it's over.

The protests started early in the morning at the Capitol.

"It starts with all of us accepting racism as a thing we can all do our part to end," said Caleb Petersen, a protester.

Organizers handed out signs that read "white silence is violence," "end white terrorism," and "justice for George Floyd."

"It is so consistent that are country is devaluing, and we are here as white allies today to stand in and absolutely resist the epidemic of violence against black people in our country," said Sarah Sawin Thomas, the organizer of the protests.

These protests are spurred by unrest in Minnesota, after George Floyd died in police custody after video was released with former Minneapolice Officer Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck.

"We have so much farther to go, and so much to work and improve on," said Azreyah Cole, a protester. "It makes me scared for my little brothers and sisters. I hope that someday, this isn't something they have to worry about."

Governor Pete Ricketts weighted in on Friday, saying he understood the need to peacefully protest.

"This is an egregious violation of Mr. Floyd's rights," said. Gov. Ricketts. "We encourage you to exercise your First Amendment rights in a peaceful way. And we can certainly understand why a peaceful protest is called for."

When Senator Ernie Chambers came to work Friday morning, he said he wasn't expecting this at the door.

"When we can look past race, color, gender, sexual orientation, the things that divide us, and realize that everybody born of a man and a woman is a human being, then when one of us is hurting, we all through empathy hurt also," Chambers said.

The protesters said it's everyone's job to protect each other

"It absolutely has to stop. We have to address systemic oppression," said Sawin Thomas.