George Floyd protest in Omaha: governor responds, mayor plans news conference

Hundreds of protesters gathered at 72nd and Dodge Streets Friday night in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, as similar protests were underway across the country.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a statement condemning Floyd's death and said he was appalled and angry. He also condemned the destruction of property in both Lincoln and Omaha.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert will hold a press conference today at 1 p.m. It will be broadcast live on both television and 6 News' Facebook page.

The protest began peacefully but later turned violent as law enforcement urged people to disperse.

Saturday morning the area of 72nd and Dodge Streets was marked with graffiti. Some businesses had broken windows.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie also condemned Floyd's death.

In a statement issued Saturday morning, Reynolds said “The unsettling and criminal act of violence that robbed George Floyd of his rights and his life was unconscionable and must be met with swift justice. As Iowans, it is right for us to react in different ways, from sadness to outrage. But it is never right to react with violence."

Cownie commented on protests in Des Moines and said "This was a difficult and challenging night for the City of Des Moines. What began as a peaceful rally for many escalated into needless violence on our streets. Fortunately, no one suffered serious injuries, however, as we’ve seen in the light of day there was damage to nearby businesses, cars and property."

Stothert said what happened in Minnesota was wrong, but violence and destruction of property does not honor Floyd's memory.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer thanked Ricketts, Stothert and others for their support. He recounted the events of Friday night:

At 5:30 p.m., a command post was set up. At 6:30 p.m. a total of 600 people were at the intersection standing on sidewalks.

At 7:25 p.m. 60 to 70 people began to crowd in the street. By 7:36 p.m. rocks were thrown at officers and a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser had people standing on top of it.

At 8:03 p.m. a citywide help an officer call was made. At 8:20 p.m. the rapid deployment force (riot police) were deployed as more than 1,000 people were now at the protest.

At 10:01 p.m. the Target store was approached by protesters and law enforcement stepped in. By 2 a.m. the situation was under control.

Pepperball and tear gas canisters were used on the crowd. There were 21 arrests made for various charges like firearms possession, destruction of property, failure to disperse and others. Sixteen of the arrested individuals were white, two were Hispanic, three were black.

One civilian was injured during the incident. Two officers were injured, treated and released, he said. No rubber bullets were fired, he said.

12 businesses including Sears, Target, Verizon, Hobby Lobby, and Best Buy had thousands of dollars in damage to windows and stolen items.

Twelve Omaha Police cruisers were damaged. One had "ISIS" carved into it.

"We want peaceful rallies. If there are things we can do in advance, we'll try to do that to make it as safe as possible," he said. He thanked the NSP for their support and said without them, things could have been worse.

"We do not feel what happened in Minneapolis is appropriate. And that police officer is not a police officer at all," Schmaderer said about former officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder for Floyd's death.

Stothert said all the work done by the police department in the past seven years has been in great strides.

"They have been earning trust for years," she said. "We hope this incident, which was tragic... we hope we can stand back, examine what happened and move on."

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.