Omaha protests, gatherings happening downtown, 72nd & Dodge

Protesters gathered at different locations in downtown Omaha on Sunday afternoon, some linking hands in prayer at The Hive; others holding signs at nearby intersections and cheering at honking cars driving by.

WARNING: Some video clips in this coverage, taken from livestream coverage, contain explicit language.

About 3 p.m. at 72nd and Dodge streets, about 100 people gathered for a prayer vigil planned at 72nd and Dodge streets, dispersing about an hour later.

Another rally is scheduled to begin around 6 p.m. at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation near Evans and 36th streets.