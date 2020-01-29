Georgia man put to death for the 1997 killings of 2 people

A man convicted of killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend more than two decades ago has been put to death in Georgia.

Inmate Donnie Cleveland Lance, 66, received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state prison in Jackson for the November 1997 killings of Sabrina “Joy” Lance and Dwight “Butch” Wood Jr.

Officials said Lance’s time of death was at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday. He became the first inmate executed by the state of Georgia this year.

The U.S. Supreme Court had denied an 11th-hour defense request to block the execution.

The inmate made no final statement before the sentence was carried out.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.