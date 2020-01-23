Gering man arrested for inappropriate contact with student

GERING, Neb. Nebraska State Patrol Investigators arrested a former Gering Public Schools teacher on multiple charges related to inappropriate contact with a high school student.
NSP started investigating reports of the inappropriate contact in October 2019.
31-year-old Zachary Boness of Gering was taken into custody without incident Wednesday.
The investigation revealed Boness attempted to have illicit communication with a student via social media.
Boness was lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail for child enticement using an electronic device, attempted possession of child pornography, and debauching a minor.