Gering man arrested for inappropriate contact with student

Nebraska State Patrol Investigators arrested a former Gering Public Schools teacher on multiple charges related to inappropriate contact with a high school student.

NSP started investigating reports of the inappropriate contact in October 2019.

31-year-old Zachary Boness of Gering was taken into custody without incident Wednesday.

The investigation revealed Boness attempted to have illicit communication with a student via social media.

Boness was lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail for child enticement using an electronic device, attempted possession of child pornography, and debauching a minor.