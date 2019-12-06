German waives extradition in a Colorado courtroom, charged with 1st degree murder of Imperial woman

Kevin German waived extradition in a Larimer County, Colorado courtroom Tuesday morning. He is charged with 9 felonies and 2 misdemeanors for the November murder of Annika Swanson of Imperial.

Charges to Carter for 22-year-old Swanson's murder include First Degree Murder, Kidnapping, and Assault.

Because German waived extradition, he will be transported to Nebraska's Chase County Jail by Chase County Sheriff Kevin Mueller, who is responsible for bringing him to Nebraska to be tried.

German will appear in Chase County Court at 1:00 pm Mountain Time on December 11, 2019.

Another suspect, Keonna Carter, who has identical charges as German, is also scheduled for court in Chase County on December 11, 2019.

A third suspect, Russell Mann of rural Enders, Nebraska will appear in court the same day for charges of accessory which he faces on two counts of kidnapping, and in conjunction of the disappearance of Swanson.

Annika Swanson's body was found in a drainage pipe in southwest Nebraska Sunday, November 24th. .