Get ready for flu season

Lab confirmed influenza decreased in the state in the late spring. But it has not completely disappeared as happens in most other years. Flu cases increase toward winter so be alert.

Because influenza behaves in a highly unpredictable fashion, the State Health Dept. advises the medical community consider influenza defined as fever, a cough, or a sore throat in the absence of a known cause other than flu. Antiviral medication is indicated for those who present an influenza like illness.

Check with your physician on getting a flu shot. Be sure to asked about extra strength flu vaccine for senior citizens. Be prepared.

