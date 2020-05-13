Gift card program to raise money for local businesses

The Hastings Chamber is teaming up with the Hastings Economic Development Corporation (EDC) for a program to boost local businesses during the low income they are experiencing during the pandemic. On Friday, May 15th, the Hastings Chamber website will begin selling gift cards for local businesses, which the Hastings EDC will match dollar-for-dollar.

Hastings EDC have allocated $100,000 for the Hastings Give Back program, and say that each business will have a cap at $2,000 received. They are involved with city leaders and local businesses, and have been looking for ways to meet various needs. Michael Krings, the Executive Director at the Hastings Economic Development Corporation, says “We're involved with everybody from the local manufacturers, the health care industries, small businesses, restaurant and retail. We get together, and our role has always been trying to advocate for all businesses in our community. Trying to make sure they have what they need to try to be successful."

They are still accepting admissions as of Wednesday, for businesses to have gift cards offered on the Chamber website. Once the sales come in, Hastings EDC will write a check matching the total sales for each business (again, capping at $2,000).

Krings says that there has been good response from local businesses continuing to operate or recover from closing down. "We've been very pleased at how well our local manufacturing sector has been doing, and how they've gone through this. I will tell you, they are, for the most part, business as usual... I've really been inspired, or I should say happy about the steps they've taken to protect their people there."

He also believes that local manufacturers are working very hard, and have done well to limit any major outbreak at any one business. "I think what people need to understand is those guys and gals that work and run those large manufacturing or even small manufacturing businesses in town, are really working hard to keep local economy as strong as we can.”