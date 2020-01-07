Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska announces 2020 cookie sales

The Nebraska Girl Scout Cookie Program begins Friday, February 7.

Cookie booths in Nebraska will open Friday, February 14.

Get your orders in while they're available because the cookie season in Nebraska ends March 15.

The 2020 Girl Scout Cookie Lineup for Nebraska is: Caramel Chocolate Chip, Caramel deLites, Girl Scout S'mores, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Shortbread, Thanks-A-Lot, and Thin Mints.

Girl Scout Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit GirlScoutsNebraska.org or download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on your smart phone, beginning February 7.

