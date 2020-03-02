Girl Scouts and artists across Nebraska work together for artVenture

Every year, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska puts on a fundraiser, allowing young girls to further explore the world of art.

It's their annual artVenture event happening in April.

For months, Girls Scouts and artists across Nebraska work side-by-side to create collaborative, original artwork. You'll be able to see and purchase some of their art pieces at artVenture's silent auction.

Many girl scouts tell 10/11 it's rewarding to finally see their hard work on display.

"When I saw [my artwork] at the auction, it made me feel really happy because something we worked really hard on was being auctioned off to others so they could enjoy it too," says Girl Scout Vittoria Quaranta.

The goal of these projects is to help Girl Scouts explore their creativity and expose them to new forms of art.

ArtVenture is being held at the Graduate Hotel downtown on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Girl Scout cookies and craft beer will be also be served at the event. To purchase tickets, visit here.