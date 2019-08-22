Girl hit in Papillion crosswalk has died

Papillion Police and school district officials confirmed Thursday evening that the 10-year-old girl struck in a crosswalk Tuesday has died.10-year-old girl struck in a crosswalk Tuesday has died.

The Papillion-La Vista school district issued the following statements to parents, excerpted below:

"It is with much sadness we are sharing with you that Abby Whitford, a 5th grade Trumble Park student, died earlier this morning. As many of you know, Abby was hit by a car in downtown Papillion late Tuesday afternoon... Our thoughts are with Abby’s family during this tragic time.

"We wanted you to have the information tonight so you could tell your child in your own way if you would like. To assist you, we have attached a copy of a tip sheet on helping your child with grief. Tomorrow morning at school, we will have crisis counselors available for any student who may be struggling. Teachers will share this information in the morning with all kids. Our goal throughout the day will be to keep the routine as normal as possible.

"As you know this is a very difficult time for the Whitford family. We will do anything we can to support them as they begin to move forward. We are also here to support you and your family as your child may have questions. If you need anything, feel free to call us. Please keep the Whitford family in your thoughts."

The South Metro Crash Response Team is still investigating the incident, police said.

https://www.1011now.com/content/news/10-year-old-girl-in-critical-condition-after-being-hit-by-vehicle-in-Omaha-557184401.html