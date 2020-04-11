Glowing heart shows supports for Lincoln

You might have seen it if you've driven through Lincoln at night: a giant glowing heart on the side of the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.

It was an idea started by the Marcus Corporation that owns the hotel. It's a two-fold symbol; meant partly for the 180 staff that was temporarily laid off from the hotel and partly for the city of Lincoln. General Manager Susan Madsen said it's just one way the hotel can show its support for the city.

"The Cornhusker has been such a historic part of Lincoln for almost over a hundred years, so it really means a lot to give back to the community in some way, even if it's just a heart on the side of the building," Madsen said.

The hotel is also retiring around 100 bed sheets that are being sewn into hospital gowns for Tabitha. Madsen said the heart will stay on the wall until the pandemic is over.