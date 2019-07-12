Go Fund Me set up for Eustis woman's funeral expenses

By  | 
Posted:

Shelly Masoner of Eustis died Wednesday when her car hit flood water and landed upside down in a ditch full of water. A Go Fund Me Page has been set up help cover the cost of funeral and memorial expenses.

The site is: www.gofundme.com/cremation-and-things-like-that

Read the original version of this article at www.knopnews2.com.

 