Goat Yoga benefits local Goat and Sheep Rescue

Goat yoga. Probably not the first thing a person thinks about on a Saturday morning, but at Gateway Mall dozens of people took an hour of their day to get "zen" with some barnyard animals.

Shepherd's Rest Goat and Sheep Rescue is based in Pickerell, Nebraska. The rescue houses 44 goats, but due to flooding and weather events earlier this year they've taken in more than expected.

Goat yoga is exactly what someone would expect it to be like. There's a lot going on.

"It was a lot of fun if you like snuggly little animals," said Connie Olson, goat yoga participant. "It was cute."

Yoga is just one thing that Shepherd's Rest Goat and Sheep Rescue does. They also do something called "cubicle cuddles"

"We put them together with people in nursing homes, with children with autism, with people with disabilities," said Jen Schurman of Shepherd's Rescue. "...We realized this might be a different way to get that animal assisted therapy to people."

Just recently, the rescue has taken in six goats due to the flooding.

"People don't have their farms back together where they can take them or they're having to sell them off because there is a hay shortage," said Schurman.

Schurman said she expected more goats to come in immediately after the flooding, but the goats are just starting to trickle in now.

"Our most critical need is to insulate the top of that barn and also to upgrade the electrical panel, which we think was put in in about 1940!" said Schurman.

Now, the rescue needs money to house all these extra goats. Donations from Saturday's class are going to foot the bill to become a non-profit, so the rescue can continue to grow.

For more information or to make a donation, follow this link to their Facebook page.