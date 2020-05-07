Going to the movies in Mitchell

If you visit main street in Mitchell, you can't miss the charming, old Hollywood-style theater called The Nile.

We visited with Sara Krichau, who co-owns the theater with her husband. The theater has been in operation since 1939. "It's always been a movie theater, and we've had it since 1996," Krichau said. "I remember it as a less-expensive movie-going experience. We still offer that today, and we show first-run movies. It is strictly a movie theater, we don't use it for anything else."

The theater shows just one movie at a time. It's a single-screen theater, and that's not as common anymore. Krichau says she offers all of the traditional concessions, and she always works to pick a movie that appeals to families. The decor of The Nile hasn't changed too much over the years. There are old photos on the wall that show some of the older stars that actually stopped by the theater longer ago. "The theater holds about 280 people, and we do have a balcony. It holds 35 people," Krichau said.

The Nile Theater sign lights up main street in Mitchell each night with a pink neon. "It's perhaps the best feature of the theater," Krichau said. The theater shows one movie a night at 7:30 p.m., and then there's a matinee on Sundays at 4 p.m. If you're in the Panhandle, it might be worth your time to spend an evening at The Nile.