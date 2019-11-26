Golden Apple: Consumer Science teacher's special ingredient is kindness

This week is all about the prepping for Thanksgiving. So, it's fitting that we visit a consumer science classroom where baking, and being thankful go hand in hand.

It's pie making day for the consumer science class at Palmyra Junior/Senior High School. And we're adding to the experience with a surprise ingredient.

Palmyra sophomore, Jayden Brock, nominated Mrs. Becky Cunningham for the honor. He says she's the perfect teacher because she helps him out, and helps other students, too.

And Palmyra Junior-Senior High School Principal, Heath Johnson agrees. Johnson says that Cunningham is great with kids, and very passionate about what she does.

Becky Cunningham has been on the job since 1980. And even seasoned teachers can be caught off guard.

Becky says she's overwhelmed.

"To have a student choose me, wow, I try to do my best all of the time, but I never know who I'm touching I guess," Becky said.

What Becky teaches at Palmyra may be considered a lost art. Students are learning how to make homemade pies, and Becky teaches all of this with plenty of kindness.

"I think her kind, caring nature is one of the things that makes her stand out, Johnson said. "I think that's evident by her nomination, and her dedication to come here everyday and work with kids, and the hands-on projects that she does."

For this holiday project, FCCLA students took 140 pie orders. They learn to make what you could buy, and see the savings.

"They make the pie crust in bags, and we put in the shortening, salt and crisco and chop that up and put it in the refrigerator," Cunningham said. "It comes back out and they add the water the day we want the pie crust."

What the students weren't prepared to learn in class, was about Mrs. Cunningham's cancer diagnosis. She was diagnosed on March 4th with peritoneal cancer, which is abdominal wall cancer. She had surgery and organs removed.

Becky's getting treatments. But she schedules around her classes so she doesn't miss much school.

Right now Becky feels pretty good, and she's keeping her fingers crossed that it stays that way for her.

And hopefully, this teaching tribute, our surprise ingredient, brings a boost to Becky's battle.

"I think it means a lot to her, particularly this year more than most," Johnson said. "And as you get toward the end of your career, to be recognized that you are having an impact, you don't always know that, and you don't always get those letters or phone calls, but to get to this point in your career and be recognized in this way is incredibly special."

So during this Thanksgiving week, it's about the pies, family and of course about being thankful.

"The students are so supportive," Becky said. "And that keeps me going. I'm thankful for my students, my family. It's awesome."

The 10/11 Golden Apple Award is given each month of the school year to an educator having a outstanding impact in our local schools. To nominate an educator for the 10/11 Golden Apple Award, click here.