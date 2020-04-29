Golden Apple Award: Learning to teach again

During a pandemic, teachers deserve our thanks. For they, too, are having to learn technology like Zoom, and new ways to teach. And the teacher we salute this month is from High Plains Community Schools in Polk.

Learning to teach again. It's a funny feeling for someone who's been teaching math for 36 years. But when the pandemic hit, and schools closed, that's exactly what happened to Mrs. Karey Killion.

"I have done a ton of studying," Killion said. "I got on YouTube and taught myself how to do some things and practiced and now it's almost over I'm getting good at it."

Goes to show, even veteran teachers can learn new tricks.

"My husband is an art teacher in our school", said Killion. "He has an easel, and I attached my paper to that, and I have a camera. We do Zoom, we do Google meets, and then I make a ton of recordings. I video tape lessons, so the kids have a video to reference."

Stephanie Carlson teaches language arts at High Plains Community Schools. She helped get Killion nominated for the Golden Apple Award.

"When we went into our quarantine, I have a middle school journalism class who was really looking for something to write about," said Carlson. "And I thought, let's find something really positive. So I found the Golden Apple Award. And that would be something positive that our kids could write about their teachers."

Carlson submitted some of those comments from her students. Kyleigh Farley said that Mrs. Killion understands that we are kids and we don't know everything.

"Ya, she's awesome at that," said Carlson. "She does a really good job finding that balance for kids. The balance between being a kid and learning, and still having those really high expectations that they want to rise to the level of what she wants them to do."

And Killion's student Gavin Morris said this about her.

"She tries her best to think of us throughout the coronavirus outbreak. She always stays positive and never gives up on us."

Carlson said that Mrs. Killion is one of the best teachers she's ever worked with. That she does an awesome job connecting with her students, and is a great role model.

For Killion, it's those interactions with students and co-workers that she misses the most. But she's learned... learned more about technology, and learned to be more patient and flexible dealing with her students' and their unique home situations.

"Hang in there kids, we've got this," said Killion. "We DID this, and hopefully we don't have to do this again."