Golden Apple Award: Lessons beyond the classroom

During the holiday season, all is not calm at the Exeter Senior Center because first grade students are there for a monthly visit. But all is bright because a strong bond is forming between these youth and the older generation. And it's all thanks to our December Golden Apple award winning teacher.

The Exeter-Milligan first grade class goes on a monthly field trip, walking four blocks to the Exeter Senior Center. Mrs. Sara Pella is taking her class for a lesson in relationships.

It's here that we present Mrs. Pella with the Golden Apple Award.

Roma Rhodes, an Exeter Senior Center member, nominated Mrs. Pella for the award.

"We love these first graders", Rhodes said. "We get to know each one of these little kids and what's fun, if they see us out in public, they point and say the 'Senior Center'!"

Rhodes said, "We've come to know her because she brings the first graders to the Senior Center every third Wednesday of the month. We've just fallen in love with her and the kids."

On this particular Wednesday, the students are frosting Christmas cookies. But each month is different. Sometimes they work on math and spelling together, or color.

The interesting thing is Mrs. Pella originally wanted to be a veterinarian.

"Honestly I started out in pre-vet and realized nope, not for me," Pella said. 'It came back to, I want to make a difference in someone's life, and I figured the best way to do that is teaching."

Mrs. Pella said she enjoys the one-on-one interaction she gets with her students at a small school. And principal Laura Kroll said what makes here a good teacher is her patience.

"When you go into her classroom, she is like this the whole time," Kroll said. "So she does a good job of hands-on activities, and I think all of our teachers at Exeter-Milligan do such a great job of involving the communities."

Mrs. Pella recently got married, and is the assistant girls basketball coach. So Krolll hopes Pella will be teaching at Exeter-Milligan for a long time.

"I've always wanted to live out in the country, in a small community, and teach in a small community," Pella said. "The fact that I only have 13 students, and last year I had 8 students, it's just a perfect number, a lot of one-on-one time."

And interacting with the seniors of the community is an important education in itself.

"It's something you don't get behind four walls in a school classroom," Kroll said. "This teaches some life skills, it teaches them how to interact with the public, it teaches them how to talk to older individuals. And some traditions should not die."

And the seniors in Exeter hope Mrs. Pella keeps on bringing them.

The 10/11 Golden Apple Award is given each month of the school year to an educator having a outstanding impact in our local schools. To nominate an educator for the 10/11 Golden Apple Award, click here.