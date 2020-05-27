Golden Apple Award: Milford teacher strikes a chord with students

When you go to a small Nebraska school like Milford, you learn how to balance everything from academics to sports. And when you go to school during a pandemic, you learn about heart, and how important connection is with everyone else. As we wrap up the school year, we honor an instrumental music teacher who truly is the heart beat of his program.

Phil Goddard, the Band Director at Milford Public Schools is the 10/11 Golden Apple award winner for May 2020.

Nineteen years behind a music stand at Milford Public Schools, Mr. Phil Goddard has been directing students and making music.

He's known for his heart-to-heart talks in class.

"We stop rehearsal after a bit about half-way through, and then I talk about anything but band," Goddard said. "We talk about life, or a funny story, or I try to entertain them in some way. It's about three to five minutes of that, and then we finish the class. That gives them a chance for their brains to kind of reset."

But what happens when schools close and the music stops? If you're Phil Goddard, you make a new arrangement. He decided to present his heart to heart talks online.

"The main priority was to instill some sense of stability," Goddard said. "So, my wife actually suggested that I do the heart-to-heart, because I do it everyday in class in the senior and junior high level."

Milford student Rebecca Freeman said that Mr. Goddard puts everything into his students. She said he really cares about their education.

And you can tell. Mr. Goddard's band is 300 strong from elementary through high school.

Goddard said, "We start band in 5th grade, section by section, and the neat part is that unlike some districts, I get to see them everyday, thanks to a supportive administration."

Saxophone player Naudia Larsen is one of Mr. Goddard's graduating seniors. She said band was a great way to start her day.

"Mr. Goddard is a teacher who not only shows passion for music but just passion for the students in all of his classes," said Larsen. "He not only teaches music but he teaches all the life lessons to us."

So many students have appreciated Mr. Goddard's approach to teaching. Students remember the power of the pep band.

"We try to impress visiting teams with numbers and volume," said Goddard.

Milford student Isaac Voboril said Mr. Goddard has a huge heart and pushes their band to new heights.

"He made us the pride of Milford," said Voboril.

With more than thirty nominations for this Golden Apple Award winner, it's clear he's a much-loved teacher in Milford.

"Everybody tries to make everybody else's lives better and obviously they've made mine better today," said Goddard.

