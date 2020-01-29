Golden Apple Award: Making a difference in a community

Today's teachers wear many hats: advocate, cheerleader and umpire to name a few. For 21 years, Kim Hudson has been inspiring her students, including her own three daughters, who had her as a teacher, too. And now, we honor this Ceresco Elementary teacher with the January Golden Apple Award.

It's not everyday your family shows up at work. But it's a special day for this 2nd grade teacher at Ceresco Elementary. Mrs. Hudson was awarded the Golden Apple Award.

Daughter, Kelsey Hudson, isn't surprised. This junior at Raymond Central High School said her mom definitely cares about her students.

"It's about making them grow and succeed as people," Kelsey Hudson said.

This Clarks native wanted to put down roots for her family in a small Nebraska community. Ceresco's been the place for 21 years.

Kim Hudson said she likes the feeling of community.

"We establish those relationships not only with the kids but with the families. We are more of a family than a school district, and we know each other, we look after each other," said Hudson.

And a community notices when a teacher goes above and beyond. Monica Blank nominated Kim Hudson for the Golden Apple. She works with her, and her daughter was in her class.

"When you see a teacher who pours her heart and soul into her students, the school, her district, the community, you know that person just needs to be recognized," said Blank.

Today, teachers serve so many roles: educators, parental-figures, innovators. Those qualities are Golden Apple qualities.

Ann Egr is the principal at Ceresco Elementary. She sees how hard teachers work.

"We live in a society where kids want instant gratification," Eger said. "They want things quickly, and so teachers are constantly having to step up their game; come up with new ways to keep them engaged. It's teachers like Mrs. Hudson that work very hard on that."

Mrs. Hudson is also experimenting with flexible seating arrangements. She finds that some students learn better sitting on the floor, standing up, or maybe just being on the sofa.

Ann Egr said she's seeing more traditional classrooms looking different to fit the way kids learn. She said not all kids learn the same, so it's neat to differentiate.

Hudson's daughter Abbie appreciates her mom's teaching style. This Raymond Central sophomore said she's proud that all the kids love her. All her friends treat her like their mom, too.

Kim Hudson appears to be a teacher with plenty of love to go around and now has a 10/11 Golden Apple award to sit on her desk.

"It's a true testimony of what she does, day in and day out.," said Egr.

The 10/11 Golden Apple Award is given each month of the school year to an educator having a outstanding impact in our local schools. To nominate an educator for the 10/11 Golden Apple Award, click here.