Golden Corral manager cited for theft after reporting holdup

A Golden Corral employee was cited for felony theft after police discovered she was in on a holdup reported at the restaurant on Oct. 16.

Lincoln Police said Rima Hadgi, the manager of Golden Corral, reported she was robbed at gunpoint during her shift on Oct. 16 around 9:44 p.m.

She told police a man entered the office where she was counting money and the suspect took $5,000.

After reviewing digital and video evidence, police suspected Hadgi, 23, was involved in the crime, as well as 19-year-old Amel Hadgi, 19, and Cedrick Cole, 31.

All three suspects were cited for felony thefts.

